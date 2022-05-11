BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 19,982 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.18% of Rapid7 worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.