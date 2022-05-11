Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%.

BRG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,463. The stock has a market cap of $763.63 million, a P/E ratio of 237.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

In related news, VP Michael Difranco bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 65,774.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 73,285.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 115,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

