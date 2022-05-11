Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%.
BRG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,463. The stock has a market cap of $763.63 million, a P/E ratio of 237.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 65,774.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 73,285.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 115,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
