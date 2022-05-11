Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 15,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.79. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

