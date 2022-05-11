bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS.

Shares of BLUE opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $275.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

Several research firms have commented on BLUE. Barclays lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 283,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

