Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 152.48% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -2.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg bought 357,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $34,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,105 shares of company stock worth $79,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

