Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.54 million.

BCOR stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.58 million, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. Blucora has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.40.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $7,537,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,833,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,682,000 after buying an additional 208,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 91.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 127,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,451,000 after buying an additional 89,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

