Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20 on August 15th

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.15.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $38.32.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.