Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20 on August 15th

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.15.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

