BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBN opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.