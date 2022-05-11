BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of BBN opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
