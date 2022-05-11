BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 427.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BNY opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.