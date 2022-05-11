BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

