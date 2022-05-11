Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

