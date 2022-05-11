BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BKN stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

