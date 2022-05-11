BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

