BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 51,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 323,333 shares.The stock last traded at $15.02 and had previously closed at $15.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 37.9% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after buying an additional 680,661 shares during the period.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)

–

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.