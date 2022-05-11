BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 51,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 323,333 shares.The stock last traded at $15.02 and had previously closed at $15.13.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)
