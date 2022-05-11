BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.28

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 7017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)

–

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.