BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.28

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 7017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)
