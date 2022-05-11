Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 265,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,521,832 shares.The stock last traded at $68.50 and had previously closed at $69.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Get Black Knight alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Knight by 53.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 14.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 11.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.