Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKH. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

BKH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.27. 560,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,280. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,490.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Black Hills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

