Black Diamond Group Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a report issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.90 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BDI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$4.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.58. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$3.15 and a twelve month high of C$5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81. The company has a market cap of C$242.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$37,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,509. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$90,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$545,679. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,416 shares of company stock valued at $215,380.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

