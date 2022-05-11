BitTube (TUBE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,998.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 101.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $213,156.92 and approximately $2,998.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00523987 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 343,067,114 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.