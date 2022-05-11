BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Billion

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $38,617.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006096 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.