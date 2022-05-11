BitDAO (BIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.92 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $531.51 million and $20.92 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00520529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00036328 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,979.50 or 1.94894925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.90 or 0.07484870 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

