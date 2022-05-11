Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $171.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000222 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

