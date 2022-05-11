Birdchain (BIRD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $179.00

Birdchain (BIRD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $86,949.98 and $179.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

