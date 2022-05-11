BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share.
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 25,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,383. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
