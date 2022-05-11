Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of BVS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 15,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,687. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.43. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Bioventus alerts:

In other news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $179,219.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioventus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Bioventus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.