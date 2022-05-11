BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 5.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $145.67 and last traded at $143.76. 11,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,932,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.17.

The company reported $14.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $5.08. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.50.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

