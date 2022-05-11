BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BLFS stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,608. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $443.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $429,196.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,036.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,420 shares of company stock worth $2,919,249. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

