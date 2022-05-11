Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Biogen were worth $125,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after buying an additional 158,854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $195.06. 16,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

