Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $483.14

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $483.14 and last traded at $486.55, with a volume of 1165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $501.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $762,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

