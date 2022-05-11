Bintex Futures Price Down 14.3% This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $36,264.07 and approximately $9,560.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00517128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036546 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,681.45 or 1.99386714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.86 or 0.07518405 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

