BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.28

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 43474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

BGCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,075,000 after buying an additional 3,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,396,000 after buying an additional 2,425,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,639,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,522,000 after buying an additional 690,387 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 5,705,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,370 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in BGC Partners by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 767,000 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.