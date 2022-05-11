Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Earnings Results

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

BSY stock traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. 17,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,487. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,647,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 230,790 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bentley Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bentley Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 227,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 213,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

