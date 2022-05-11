BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
NASDAQ:BLU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. 38,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,141. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $718.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.5% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 49.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 51.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 101,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
