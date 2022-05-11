BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:BLU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. 38,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,141. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $718.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.19.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.5% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 49.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 51.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 101,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

