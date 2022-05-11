Bellevue Group AG Sells 8,892 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $34,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,903. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $171.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

