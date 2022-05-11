Bellevue Group AG Has $50.01 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,309 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.37% of Exact Sciences worth $50,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. 46,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,175. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $133.99.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.
About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
