Bellevue Group AG Grows Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 8.01% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $142,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $503,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 10,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.