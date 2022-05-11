Bellevue Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,773 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $40,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,351,000 after purchasing an additional 407,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,600,000 after buying an additional 72,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.51%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.