Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $77,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.67.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.85. 16,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,211. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.75 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

