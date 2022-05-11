Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 187.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 380,868 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $209,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.02 and a 200-day moving average of $306.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

