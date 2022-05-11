Bellevue Group AG Boosts Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,220 shares during the period. Axonics accounts for 1.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 4.04% of Axonics worth $104,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axonics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

AXNX traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. 19,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,578. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.51. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $317,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,691 shares of company stock worth $8,451,811. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.