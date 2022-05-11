Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,685 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.45. 654,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,297. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

