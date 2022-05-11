Beacon (BECN) 1-Day Volume Hits $16,359.00

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $546,933.68 and approximately $16,359.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00052219 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.