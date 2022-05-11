BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BDO Unibank stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDOUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

