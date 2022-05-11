Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given New €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from €85.00 ($89.47) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAYRY. UBS Group upped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($81.05) to €83.00 ($87.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 797,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,240. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.