Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 207,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,156,596 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $9.40.
A number of brokerages have commented on BHC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62.
In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $102,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $94,276,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,905,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,825,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
