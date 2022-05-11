Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 207,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,156,596 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $102,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $94,276,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,905,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,825,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.