Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.00) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.40 ($2.03).

Get Quilter alerts:

LON:QLT opened at GBX 122.30 ($1.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.65 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.41.

In other news, insider Tazim Essani acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,575 ($24,133.89). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.71), for a total value of £100,704.11 ($124,157.45).

Quilter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.