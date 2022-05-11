Bao Finance Market Cap Achieves $4.44 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $224,711.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00544634 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,566.05 or 1.98357833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,179.89 or 0.07259143 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.