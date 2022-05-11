Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.71

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 1010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $23,279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $18,605,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $11,241,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $8,574,000.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

