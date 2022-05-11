Bank of America Cuts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $43.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APP has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppLovin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 414.20. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

