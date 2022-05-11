Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target Increased to €6.40 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.40 ($6.74) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.61.

BBVA opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

